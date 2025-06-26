13 memorable National Lottery winners who scooped millions in Lancashire

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th Jun 2025, 12:05 BST

They took their chance with just £1.

That’s how much a National Lottery ticket was back in the day and these winners struck lucky. Most of them won massive prizes, turning them into millionaires overnight. It’s 30 years since the lottery and its winning balls first captured the nation. Can you remember your first ticket and do you still have the same numbers?

ICYMI: 65 spectacular pictures of Preston as it was back in 1962

31 recognisable 1990s pictures of Lancashire theme parks Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Frontierland and Camelot

44 exquisite vintage images of Preston life, its people and places in 1948

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

Karl Crompton, from Blackpool, was working as a salesman in Comet when he landed £10,903,198 in May 1996

1. Lancashire Lottery Winners

Karl Crompton, from Blackpool, was working as a salesman in Comet when he landed £10,903,198 in May 1996 | National World

Photo Sales
Burnley FC fan Anthony Young celebrates his £2.38 million lottery win at Turf Moor in April 2011

2. Lancashire Lottery Winners

Burnley FC fan Anthony Young celebrates his £2.38 million lottery win at Turf Moor in April 2011 | National World

Photo Sales
Milkman Colin Bradley, of Preesall, with wife Pauline after scooping £1.4m on the lottery in 2005

3. Lancashire's Lottery Winners

Milkman Colin Bradley, of Preesall, with wife Pauline after scooping £1.4m on the lottery in 2005 | submit

Photo Sales
Preston Bus driver Kevin Halstead with partner Josephine Jones, after winning £2,302,668 in March 2010

4. Lancashire Lottery Winners

Preston Bus driver Kevin Halstead with partner Josephine Jones, after winning £2,302,668 in March 2010 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:National LotteryLancashirePrestonBlackpool Pleasure BeachPeople
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice