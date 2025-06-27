They are rare colour photos of the city’s streets and buildings during that time and are courtesy of Preston Historical Society. There are some real gems and I can’t believe how much the city has changed.
'Fashion Corner' Lancaster Road & Ormskirk Road, Preston
Photo: Ian Hoyle. Showing the former Co-operative Central Stores during demolition.
The Preston Co-Operative movement was formed after a number of previous attempts in 1873. The above building was opened on November 25th 1892 and was known locally as 'Fashion Corner' The architect was W. Munford. The building cost 6,000 Pounds when built.
The Theatre Hotel, Fishergate, Preston
Fishergate & Theatre Street, Preston 1979
The ABC Cinema was located on the corner of Fishergate and Theatre Street. It opened on 14th March 1959 with Rex Harrison in "The Reluctant Debutante". Film star Richard Todd appeared in person on the opening night. The cinema was a modern building with seating provided in stalls and circle levels. There were troughs in the ceiling, which extended down the side-walls and contained concealed lighting. It closed on April 7 1973 | submit
Deepdale Mill Street Level Crosssing, Preston c.1972
Former crossing keepers cottage on the Preston & Longridge railway line. Photograph by Beth Hayes. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society.
