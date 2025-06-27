18 cracking colour photos of Preston which throw the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s into a different light

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:10 BST

This great collection of photos rewinds to 1960s and 1970s Preston.

They are rare colour photos of the city’s streets and buildings during that time and are courtesy of Preston Historical Society. There are some real gems and I can’t believe how much the city has changed.

ICYMI: 37 amazing photos of Preston streets and vehicles in the 1960s

29 brilliant old photos to take you back to Preston in 1971

36 fascinating old pictures of 1950s Preston - the people, streets, buildings and landmarks

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

'Fashion Corner' Lancaster Road & Ormskirk Road, Preston Photo: Ian Hoyle. Showing the former Co-operative Central Stores during demolition. The Preston Co-Operative movement was formed after a number of previous attempts in 1873. The above building was opened on November 25th 1892 and was known locally as 'Fashion Corner' The architect was W. Munford. The building cost 6,000 Pounds when built. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society.

1. Preston Historical

'Fashion Corner' Lancaster Road & Ormskirk Road, Preston Photo: Ian Hoyle. Showing the former Co-operative Central Stores during demolition. The Preston Co-Operative movement was formed after a number of previous attempts in 1873. The above building was opened on November 25th 1892 and was known locally as 'Fashion Corner' The architect was W. Munford. The building cost 6,000 Pounds when built. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. | submit

Photo Sales
The Theatre Hotel, Fishergate, Preston Photo: Beth Hayes. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/

2. Preston Historical

The Theatre Hotel, Fishergate, Preston Photo: Beth Hayes. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ | submit

Photo Sales
Fishergate & Theatre Street, Preston 1979 The ABC Cinema was located on the corner of Fishergate and Theatre Street. It opened on 14th March 1959 with Rex Harrison in "The Reluctant Debutante". Film star Richard Todd appeared in person on the opening night. The cinema was a modern building with seating provided in stalls and circle levels. There were troughs in the ceiling, which extended down the side-walls and contained concealed lighting. It closed on April 7 1973

3. Preston Historical

Fishergate & Theatre Street, Preston 1979 The ABC Cinema was located on the corner of Fishergate and Theatre Street. It opened on 14th March 1959 with Rex Harrison in "The Reluctant Debutante". Film star Richard Todd appeared in person on the opening night. The cinema was a modern building with seating provided in stalls and circle levels. There were troughs in the ceiling, which extended down the side-walls and contained concealed lighting. It closed on April 7 1973 | submit

Photo Sales
Deepdale Mill Street Level Crosssing, Preston c.1972 Former crossing keepers cottage on the Preston & Longridge railway line. Photograph by Beth Hayes. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society.

4. Preston historical

Deepdale Mill Street Level Crosssing, Preston c.1972 Former crossing keepers cottage on the Preston & Longridge railway line. Photograph by Beth Hayes. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. | submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonNewsletterPeopleLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice