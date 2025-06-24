Were they your favourite subjects? You might recognise some faces...
1. Maths and science teachers
Lostock Hall Community High School maths teacher, Helen Cooke, centre, with year 8 pupils who scored level 6 in their maths sats | National World
Matthew Wallbanks, 12, Alex Simmonds, 12, Nadeem Patel, 13, president Jack Park, 14,Ghayoor Haider, 15, Kyle Simmonds, 13, Imran Ali, 14 and science teacher Christina Merritt | Staff
Tulketh High School year eight pupils in Preston (from left) Michelle Helm, Lauren Hopkins, Charlotte Birmingham and Colette Mason are shown the discovered pond by science teacher Therese Scott | National World
Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Language College year 11 pupils, from left, Rob Maasz, 15, Paul Tinton, 15, maths teacher Paul Almond, Sara Latham, 15 and Katie Benjamin, 15, who were winners of the annual Runshaw Mathematics Cahllenge Competition | Staff
