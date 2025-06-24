13 wonderful maths and science teachers we remember from Preston's past

These fantastic pictures show some of Preston’s science and maths teachers from the past.

Were they your favourite subjects? You might recognise some faces...

Lostock Hall Community High School maths teacher, Helen Cooke, centre, with year 8 pupils who scored level 6 in their maths sats

Lostock Hall Community High School maths teacher, Helen Cooke, centre, with year 8 pupils who scored level 6 in their maths sats | National World

Matthew Wallbanks, 12, Alex Simmonds, 12, Nadeem Patel, 13, president Jack Park, 14,Ghayoor Haider, 15, Kyle Simmonds, 13, Imran Ali, 14 and science teacher Christina Merritt

Matthew Wallbanks, 12, Alex Simmonds, 12, Nadeem Patel, 13, president Jack Park, 14,Ghayoor Haider, 15, Kyle Simmonds, 13, Imran Ali, 14 and science teacher Christina Merritt | Staff

Tulketh High School year eight pupils in Preston (from left) Michelle Helm, Lauren Hopkins, Charlotte Birmingham and Colette Mason are shown the discovered pond by science teacher Therese Scott

Tulketh High School year eight pupils in Preston (from left) Michelle Helm, Lauren Hopkins, Charlotte Birmingham and Colette Mason are shown the discovered pond by science teacher Therese Scott | National World

Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Language College year 11 pupils, from left, Rob Maasz, 15, Paul Tinton, 15, maths teacher Paul Almond, Sara Latham, 15 and Katie Benjamin, 15, who were winners of the annual Runshaw Mathematics Cahllenge Competition

Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Language College year 11 pupils, from left, Rob Maasz, 15, Paul Tinton, 15, maths teacher Paul Almond, Sara Latham, 15 and Katie Benjamin, 15, who were winners of the annual Runshaw Mathematics Cahllenge Competition | Staff

