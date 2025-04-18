36 of the rarest Preston archive photos from the 1980s showing places, streets and faces

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 11:53 BST

Take a trip down memory lane.

These old school retro pictures will have you reminiscing about the good old days in 1980s Preston... if you can remember those times some 40+ years on!

ICYMI: 25 fantastic high school pictures taken in Preston in the 90s and 00s

37 brilliant old pictures of Preston high schools, teachers & students in the 1990s

17 amazing retro pics of Preston North End's Deepdale stadium back in the 1980s

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

1. Miss Evening Post helps launch the new Preston Zippy buses at Preston bus station. But who is the gentleman with her?

National World

Photo Sales

2. Summertime blues have been given the old heave-ho - thousands of playful younsters can vouch for that. For they have been taking advantage of holiday play schemes at Lancashire leisure centres. Picture shows girls on the vault at Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre

National World

Photo Sales

3. 1987 Fun Fair on the Flag Market, Preston

National World

Photo Sales

4. Retro Ladies and Gentleman on a Fancy Dress Pub Crawl around Preston which started at Kent Street June 1986

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonDeepdalePreston North EndLEPStudents
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice