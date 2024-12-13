17 amazing retro pics of Preston North End's Deepdale stadium back in the 1980s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 16:08 BST

Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium has seen some things over the years.

Widely regarded as football's oldest ground in terms of continuous use by a league club, Deepdale has hosted thousands of football matches over its lifespan, which dates back to its opening as a rugby and cricket pitch back in 1875 and is simply one of Britain’s most historic grounds.

Deepdale in 1981

1. Deepdale in the 1980s

Deepdale in 1981 Photo: Submit

Frank Worthington, Preston North End

2. Deepdale in the 1980s

Frank Worthington, Preston North End Photo: National World

The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primrary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan

3. Deepdale in the 1980s

The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primrary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan Photo: RETRO

1981: Bristol City v Preston North End - Barry Dunn makes a challenge as Andy McAteer and Gary Buckley look on

4. Deepdale in the 1980s

1981: Bristol City v Preston North End - Barry Dunn makes a challenge as Andy McAteer and Gary Buckley look on Photo: Staff

