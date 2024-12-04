35 nostalgic pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market down the years including hot potato stalls

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:07 BST

The Flag Market has been the focal point of Preston for decades and sits at the heart of the city

Having hosted countless events, from markets to mass gatherings, it has also been a long-lasting meeting place, cultural landmark, and architectural wonder over the years. Here we our best archive pictures of historic Flag Market scenes from down the decades.

ICYMI: 51 awesome images to take you back to 1983 Preston, from schools to Fishergate

13 festive pictures of Chorley at Christmas through the years from lantern parades to schools at Xmas

37 nostalgic pictures from the archive which define Preston in 1967

For a warm spot of Lancashire nostalgia, sign up for our LEP retro newsletter

A fast food war broke out between rival stall holders on Preston's Flag Market in 1980

1. Flag Market

A fast food war broke out between rival stall holders on Preston's Flag Market in 1980 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The specially commissioned cast iron gas lights on Preston's Flag Market hark back to the Victorian era

2. Flag Market

The specially commissioned cast iron gas lights on Preston's Flag Market hark back to the Victorian era Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
In 1985 the Flag Market underwent a refurbishment and new cast iron lamps were commissioned for the project. They were made by the Coupe Foundry in Higher Walton, and all bear the maker's stamp

3. Flag Market

In 1985 the Flag Market underwent a refurbishment and new cast iron lamps were commissioned for the project. They were made by the Coupe Foundry in Higher Walton, and all bear the maker's stamp Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fireworks explode over Preston's Flag Market in 1987

4. Flag Market

Fireworks explode over Preston's Flag Market in 1987 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLEPLancashireNostalgiaSchools
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice