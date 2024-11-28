It was a great decade and these pictures are specifically from 1967. From the release of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band to Charlie Chaplin's last film and England basking in their World Cup glory the year before, 1967 was a heady time to be alive.

And life in Preston was no different - take a look at some of our best archive pictures from that heady era.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1 . Fishergate, Preston April 28, 1967 Preston Corporation Transport Bus No.36 passing Chapel Walks. National World Photo Sales

2 . Ringway Road Construction, Preston c.1967 Properties on the north west side of Market Street seen during the construction of the 'Ringway' inner ring road scheme. The area in the right foreground was formely Starchhouse Square Bus Station National World Photo Sales

3 . Elevated view of the Ringway Construction, Preston c.1967 The area in the lower foreground, slightly left of centre, is the erstwhile location of the Corporation Arms P.H. The partly demolished roof of Mather Brothers printers that faced Lune Street, is just right of centre. Photo by Terry Martin, courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. National World Photo Sales

4 . Preston Dairies Shop, Bow Lane, Preston 1967 For the most part this type of local shop has passed into history. Once found on almost every street corner in Preston National World Photo Sales