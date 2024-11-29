Preston's market scene remained a hub of activity, with the iconic covered market attracting shoppers from across the region. High street stores such as Debenhams and Woolworths were busy, while Fishergate was the focal point for retail therapy and social gatherings. Preston North End fans continued to flock to Deepdale Stadium, with football providing a shared sense of pride and excitement for the local community. The Harris Museum and Art Gallery, with its grand neoclassical architecture, stood as a cultural beacon, hosting exhibitions and events that drew both locals and visitors. 1983 was also a time of change in education, with many local schools adapting to new curriculums and expanding their facilities. The social scene was thriving too, with local pubs, clubs, and events offering entertainment to all ages. Now, step back in time and enjoy a fascinating collection of retro images capturing life in Preston during 1983.