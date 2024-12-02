13 festive pictures of Chorley at Christmas through the years from lantern parades to schools at Xmas

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:38 BST

These wonderful memories wrap up Chorley at Christmas.

From school hampers for people who needed them to lantern parades and festive fun, the photos from our archives look back to the 90s and 00s

Chorley St Michael's High School year eight pupils, Matthew Leigh, Katy Clarke, Scott Kerr and Heather Green, with some of the goods collected by the school to be distributed to the needy this Christmas.

1. Retro Christmas in Chorley

Chorley St Michael's High School year eight pupils, Matthew Leigh, Katy Clarke, Scott Kerr and Heather Green, with some of the goods collected by the school to be distributed to the needy this Christmas. | National World

Father Christmas conducts the Chorley and District Choral Society, in an open air carol concert in Market Walks, Chorley, in aid of St Catherines Hospice

2. Retro Chorley at Christmas

Father Christmas conducts the Chorley and District Choral Society, in an open air carol concert in Market Walks, Chorley, in aid of St Catherines Hospice | National World

From left: Gemma Wilcockson (12), Elaine Ginty (15), and Natalie Taylor (15), pupils of Lostock Hall High School who won Rock FM's Song For Christmas 1997 with "Only Children".

3. Retro Chorley at Christmas

From left: Gemma Wilcockson (12), Elaine Ginty (15), and Natalie Taylor (15), pupils of Lostock Hall High School who won Rock FM's Song For Christmas 1997 with "Only Children". | National World

8 year olds Vicky Smith of Chorley and Rachel Kidd of Whittle-le-Woods, hold their lanterns aloft, which they used to take part in the Christmas torchlight procession along Market Street, Chorley.

4. Retro Chorley at Christmas

8 year olds Vicky Smith of Chorley and Rachel Kidd of Whittle-le-Woods, hold their lanterns aloft, which they used to take part in the Christmas torchlight procession along Market Street, Chorley. | National World

