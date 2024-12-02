From school hampers for people who needed them to lantern parades and festive fun, the photos from our archives look back to the 90s and 00s
1. Retro Christmas in Chorley
Chorley St Michael's High School year eight pupils, Matthew Leigh, Katy Clarke, Scott Kerr and Heather Green, with some of the goods collected by the school to be distributed to the needy this Christmas. | National World
2. Retro Chorley at Christmas
Father Christmas conducts the Chorley and District Choral Society, in an open air carol concert in Market Walks, Chorley, in aid of St Catherines Hospice | National World
3. Retro Chorley at Christmas
From left: Gemma Wilcockson (12), Elaine Ginty (15), and Natalie Taylor (15), pupils of Lostock Hall High School who won Rock FM's Song For Christmas 1997 with "Only Children". | National World
4. Retro Chorley at Christmas
8 year olds Vicky Smith of Chorley and Rachel Kidd of Whittle-le-Woods, hold their lanterns aloft, which they used to take part in the Christmas torchlight procession along Market Street, Chorley. | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.