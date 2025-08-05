Having hosted countless events, from markets to mass gatherings, it has also been a long-lasting meeting place, cultural landmark, and architectural wonder over the years. Here we our best archive pictures of historic Flag Market scenes from down the decades.
A fast food war broke out between rival stall holders on Preston's Flag Market in 1980 Photo: RETRO
The specially commissioned cast iron gas lights on Preston's Flag Market hark back to the Victorian era Photo: RETRO
In 1985 the Flag Market underwent a refurbishment and new cast iron lamps were commissioned for the project. They were made by the Coupe Foundry in Higher Walton, and all bear the maker's stamp Photo: RETRO
Fireworks explode over Preston's Flag Market in 1987 Photo: RETRO
