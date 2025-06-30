33 of the best old pictures of Preston some you'll remember from the 60s including the house built in one day

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:06 BST

The wonderful pictures remember the 1960s in Preston

And they include the demolition of a house which local folklore says was built one day.

It was in 1869 when a builder had a bet that he could build a house in 24 hours. He apparently finished tiling the roof just before he ran out of time. A great tale.

1. Fylde Street, Preston 1961 (2 of 2) Demolition of the old house that was built in one day. The house, built in 1869, was reputed to have been built in a single day as a bet between two workmen. Rodney Street can be seen behind the lorry.

2. Workers leaving English Elecrtic works on Strand Road, Preston in 1961.

3. Back in 1961, Prestonâs smallest house, on Fylde Street, was demolished. It was reputed to have been built in 1869 during one day as a bet between two workmen. The other old properties on the south side of Fylde Street had already been demolished due to the construction of the new roundabout. Image and information courtesy of C. Charnley, Kate Yates, archivist, BAE Systems Heritage Image Collection, Warton, Preston Past and Present Facebook Group and Preston Digital Archive. Please send your nostalgic pictures and memories to [email protected] or the postal address below.

4. Dockers at Preston Dock in 1961

