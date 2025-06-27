And so today we're journeying back in time to 1966 - the year that England won the World Cup and a time which is rapidly retreating in the rear-view mirror given that it's almost 60 year ago at this stage. Here are some of our best archive pictures from those bygone days...
1. St George's Centre, Preston, 1966
2. Broughton High Street, Near Preston c.1966
3. Crew of the tug 'Musgrave' Preston Dock
MUSGRAVE (1937-1966) Twin screw steam tug.
Built 1897 by Scott and Sons, Bowling. Purchased from Belfast Harbour in 1937 for 2,000 GBP.
Sold 1966 to TW Ward Ltd Preston for 730 GBP and broken up on the Ribble. Was for a time (1952) converted to a pilot barge and moored off Lytham
Bill Taylor 4th. from left
4. Staff of the Club Royale, Great Shaw Street, Preston. August 1966
Image courtesy of Mrs. Lillian Harwood.
