1. Pram pushing pub regulars made a four-mile round trip for the Mayor of Blackpool's sea disaster fund. About 20 pairs from the Sumner's Hotel, Fulwood, Preston, formed a colourful procession over the course. On the way round pub collections raised over Â£300 and the final tally is expected to be more than Â£600. One pair were so far behind at one point that they hitched a free bus ride to help them along the way!
2. Proud winners of the Preston and District Cubs First Aid Competition were 1st Broughton A. They beat teams from 12 other packs in the contest at St Mary Magdalene's, Ribbleton. The Broughton A team pictured with the trophy are (left to right): Peter Jones, Simon Lees, Andrew Jamieson and Christopher Dryland. Broughton last won the contest 10 years ago
The Jolly Farmer P.H. Market Street, Preston. March 1980.
A young lad has his photograph taken in the Fire engine at the Preston Fire Station Open Day
July 1983
