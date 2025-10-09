Once a refuge for Catholic priests during the Reformation, the hall is famed for its hidden chambers and chilling tales. Locals report eerie whispers, ghostly figures, and unexplained cold spots. The house's former resident, Father John Wall, who was hanged for his religious beliefs in the 17th century is said to be one of the resident spirits.
Chingle Hall is reputedly one of England’s most haunted buildings - right here in the centre of Lancashire. Inside the priest room | National World
The hall is steeped in history and is well documented about its association with Catholic priests during a time when Catholicism was outlawed in England. Inside the Priest Room at Chingle Hall, Goosnargh | National World
Built in 1260 by the Singleton family, it originally served as a moated manor house. Its medieval architecture, built in the shape of a cross and remote location add to the mystery. | National World
Secret hiding places, known as priest holes, were constructed within the building to protect clergymen from persecution. One Pre-Reformation Chapel, Chingle Hall, Goosnargh.
Courtesy of Janet Rigby and the Goosnargh and Whittingham Past Facebook Group | submit