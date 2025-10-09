The story of one of England's most haunted houses on the edge of Preston where people dared to stay

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Oct 2025, 14:02 BST

Preston’s Chingle Hall, dating back to 1260, is one of England’s oldest and most haunted houses.

Once a refuge for Catholic priests during the Reformation, the hall is famed for its hidden chambers and chilling tales. Locals report eerie whispers, ghostly figures, and unexplained cold spots. The house's former resident, Father John Wall, who was hanged for his religious beliefs in the 17th century is said to be one of the resident spirits.

This is its story...

Chingle Hall is reputedly one of England's most haunted buildings - right here in the centre of Lancashire.

Chingle Hall and its past


The hall is steeped in history and is well documented about its association with Catholic priests during a time when Catholicism was outlawed in England.

Chingle Hall and its past


Built in 1260 by the Singleton family, it originally served as a moated manor house. Its medieval architecture, built in the shape of a cross and remote location add to the mystery.

Chingle Hall and its past


Secret hiding places, known as priest holes, were constructed within the building to protect clergymen from persecution.

Chingle Hall and its past


