​65 fascinating pictures of nostalgia from Preston in 1962 that only a generation will remember

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Oct 2025, 10:38 BST

These fascinating pictures go back to the early 1960s

1962 in fact and while it may seem scarcely believable that those days are now some 60 years ago, the sights, sounds, and feel of the early 1960s will still be a familiar one to many a reader.

We’ve put together a retro archive picture collection of all our very best images of Preston life - encompassing everything from workers on the docks to schools and pubs - for you to peruse.

Why not take a trip back in time and indulge in a little nostalgia...

1. Avenham Park, Preston. Easter 1962. Photographed by N Keith Scott c.1962 Â© N Keith Scott 2015 Reproduced by kind permission of Tarquin Scott and the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. More information about Mr. N.K. Scott and his personal sketches see Travels With An Architect (2012) ISBN 978-0-9534156-1-8 available at www.archims.co.uk

2. Were you one of this group of children looking forward to an ice cream? They were gathering around an ice cream van in Hammond Street, Preston, in 1962. Picture courtesy of Lynn Rankin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group and Preston Digital Archive. Please send your images to [email protected]

3. Goss Printing Presses, Preston. 1962 A view of the partly completed west wall, August 1962. Taken from the corner of Greenbank Street and Hawkins Street.

4. Fishergate, Preston, c.1962 Viewed looking west at the shops on the south side of the street Businesses seen in this view are: Dolcis Shoes, T. Mears, H Samuel, The Mitre Hotel, Owen Owen and British Home Stores.

