13 pictures of Preston's famous when they were all fresh-faced in their early days

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Oct 2025, 13:53 BST

These rarely seen youthful photos show some of the city’s biggest names before they were famous or in the days when they were just about to make their breakthrough.

From actors and sports people to broadcasters and film makers, they are the pride of Preston.

An early picture of John Thomson with Johnny Vaughan and Rhona Cameron when they starred in The Fall Guy, 1996. He attended All Hallows Catholic High School

1. Before they were famous

An early picture of John Thomson with Johnny Vaughan and Rhona Cameron when they starred in The Fall Guy, 1996. He attended All Hallows Catholic High School Photo: submit

A young Andrew Flintoff shows off his batting technique in 1991

2. Before they were famous

A young Andrew Flintoff shows off his batting technique in 1991 Photo: Neil Cross

A young looking Nick Park during a visit to the Lancashire Evening Post offices before his Wallace and Gromit fame in 1980

3. Before they were famous

A young looking Nick Park during a visit to the Lancashire Evening Post offices before his Wallace and Gromit fame in 1980 Photo: National World

Prestonian Jessica Pietersen of Liberty X, pictured in 1999 when she played the title role in the production of 'Gigi' at the Charter Theatre

4. Before they were famous

Prestonian Jessica Pietersen of Liberty X, pictured in 1999 when she played the title role in the production of 'Gigi' at the Charter Theatre Photo: KEVIN McGUINNESS

