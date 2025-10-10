13 pictures of Preston's famous when they were all fresh-faced in their early days

From actors and sports people to broadcasters and film makers, they are the pride of Preston.
1. Before they were famous
An early picture of John Thomson with Johnny Vaughan and Rhona Cameron when they starred in The Fall Guy, 1996. He attended All Hallows Catholic High School Photo: submit
2. Before they were famous
A young Andrew Flintoff shows off his batting technique in 1991 Photo: Neil Cross
3. Before they were famous
A young looking Nick Park during a visit to the Lancashire Evening Post offices before his Wallace and Gromit fame in 1980 Photo: National World
4. Before they were famous
Prestonian Jessica Pietersen of Liberty X, pictured in 1999 when she played the title role in the production of 'Gigi' at the Charter Theatre Photo: KEVIN McGUINNESS