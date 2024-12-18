And so, why not take a trip down memory lane to see what Preston's myriad streets did in fact look and feel like back in the late 1960s. Here are our best retro pics of what life out and about looked like back in those days...
1 / 8
It's incredible to see how the city has changed over the decades, from a place defined by industry and now-retro vehicles, to the more modern incarnation we see today.
And so, why not take a trip down memory lane to see what Preston's myriad streets did in fact look and feel like back in the late 1960s. Here are our best retro pics of what life out and about looked like back in those days...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.