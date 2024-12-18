29 incredibly nostalgic pics of Preston streets in 1968, from workers to factories

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:31 BST

It's incredible to see how the city has changed over the decades, from a place defined by industry and now-retro vehicles, to the more modern incarnation we see today.

And so, why not take a trip down memory lane to see what Preston's myriad streets did in fact look and feel like back in the late 1960s. Here are our best retro pics of what life out and about looked like back in those days...

ICYMI: 37 reflective retro pictures of railway stations and steam trains in Lancashire

28 fascinating pictures of Lancashire towns through a time span which goes back decades

51 awesome images to take you back to 1983 Preston, from schools to Fishergate

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

1. Off Wards End Passage, Preston c.1968 Showing the rear of the Derby Arms in Lord Street. The site is now occupied by the Guild Hall.

National World

Photo Sales

2. The Public Library and Shops at Savick Estate, Preston c.1968

National World

Photo Sales

3. The Palladium Cinema, Church Street, Preston. Opened in 1915, closed in 1968. The first film shown was The Man Who Stayed at Home starring Chrissie White. The building was eventually bought by Preston Council in 1968 so that it could be demolished in order to make way for a service road to the new Guild Hall. The building stood opposite the east end of the Parish Church. Demolished c.1969

National World

Photo Sales

4. Preston Corporation Bus, Garstang Road, Preston c.1968

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonWorkersLancashireSchoolsSteam trains
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice