And in its early days, long before more popular modes of transport, Lancashire had hundreds of stations dotted around the rural areas as well as the cities and towns,.
These pictures wrap up long lost and forgotten scenes of the railways, some which have been lost to the history books whilst others are still cruicial transport links.
They remember the days of steam where people often recall the smell of the smoke as the trains thundered by. Packed platforms and lost scenes of those stations which are long gone. Do you have memories of our railways here in Lancashire?
1. Forgotten Railway Scenes
A cold winter's afternoon in the mid-1950s as the banking engine of a long freight works hard up Whalley Bank after passing through Langho station. Ken Roberts from Freight Trains in the North of England by John Matthews | National World
2. Forgotten Railway Stations
This image was taken around 1964 and shows the old Lostock Hall station. It was opened in 1846 and the last trains departed in October 1969. At that time the through trains from Blackburn and Liverpool no longer stopped there and other services on the Ormskirk line were routed via the Farington Curve Junction | National World
3. Forgotten Railway Scenes
The former East Lancs side of Preston Station | National World
4. Forgotten Railwasy Scenes
Wrea Green station, circa 1904 | National World
