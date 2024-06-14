28 unbelievable long forgotten pictures to transport you back in time to Preston in 1973 and 1974

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jun 2024, 12:19 BST

The ‘70s was all about change

Preston was no different and, despite economic hardships and recession hitting the area hard, the city retained its vibrant and lively spirit, as evidenced by this handful of historic pictures from that heady time…

1. Retro Owners and their Dog at the Dog Show at Chingle Hall,near preston July 1973

2. Meet the youngest impressarios in the business - the song 'n' dance kids of Havelock Street, Preston. The children, five of them from the neighbouring Cooper and Gray families, have quickly made a name for themselves with their very own backyard concerts. And all the proceeds go to charity

3. A Preston girls' team showed some Lancashire lads what shooting was all about when they fought their way into the final of the annual .22 shooting competition held at Preston's Fulwood Barracks. Unfortunately for the girls of the Guttridge Rangers, they could only manage fourth place in the final

4. Retro Park School on Moor Park Ave,Preston Swimming Team. July 1973

