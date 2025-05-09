Life in Preston at the turn of the millennium was vibrant, with the local community deeply rooted in tradition while embracing new opportunities. The town's economy was supported by its retail sector, with Fishergate and the newly developed shopping centres becoming popular destinations for shoppers.
People in Preston enjoyed a strong sense of community, with local events, markets, and festivals bringing residents together. Preston’s sporting scene remained at the heart of its culture, with Preston North End FC being a source of pride for football fans.
The club was gearing up for its return to Division One after winning promotion in 2000, filling the city with excitement and anticipation.
Culturally, Preston saw a blend of tradition and modernity. Local music, theatre, and arts flourished, while the town's historical landmarks, like Avenham Park, continued to be popular spots for relaxation and social gatherings. As the year 2000 arrived, Preston’s mix of history, sport, and evolving culture painted a picture of a town ready for the 21st century.
Here’s a collection of archive images capturing life in Preston during 1999 and 2000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.