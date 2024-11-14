29 incredible retro images to take you back to Preston in the late 1970s

For those who remember the 1970s, it will be galling to think that someone born in that era will now be in their mid-40s.

It was a undoubtedly beloved era for many, so take a look at our best archive pictures of Preston life and people back in 1978 and 1979.

These are some incredible historic pictures which will have you saying ‘I’d give anything to go back’ in no time, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces.

1. Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel

2. The deputy mayor of Preston Coun Joe Hood and Mr Davidson are pictured with five local girls at the opening of glamorous new nightclub Squires. From left to right: Jane Easterby, Felicity Kemp, Mr Davidson, Lynn Bond, Coun. Hood, Alison Bond and Kath McGrath

3. The Royal Cross Deaf School in Preston have won the North West Deaf School's Stella Lewis Netball Trophy with a 3-1 victory over Stoke in the final. The team is pictured with the trophy. From left: Karen Dean, Selina Proctor, Gillian Collins, Janet Birdsall, Susan Brown, Maria Richardson, Susan Higham and Janice Crossland

4. Awards presentation for Preston Centre anglers

