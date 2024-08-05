24 retro pics to transport you back in time to Bamber Bridge in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 11:10 BST

Take a trip down memory lane.

The destination? Bamber Bridge over the decades, including scenes from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, from churches, scouts, and horticultural shows to football, petrol stations, and table tennis. Take a look at our gallery of the best pics from eras gone by.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

21 best pubs and bars in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble to enjoy a beer in the sunshine

39 retro pictures of Preston high street back in the day, including long lost old school shops

The 17 oldest businesses or companies in Preston which are still open and trading to this day

37 retro pics of party people at the incredible 2019 Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's reunion party

I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades

Playtime for some children in Bamber Bridge took on a new look as they were given the chance of going along to their local park to "do their own thing". The Play Week scheme, organised by Lancashire County Council's Social Services department, was aimed at taking the pressure off busy mums during the school summer holidays and giving the children the chance to play safely

1. Bamber Bridge in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

Playtime for some children in Bamber Bridge took on a new look as they were given the chance of going along to their local park to "do their own thing". The Play Week scheme, organised by Lancashire County Council's Social Services department, was aimed at taking the pressure off busy mums during the school summer holidays and giving the children the chance to play safely Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Old Preston garages, dealerships and filling staions from the 80s and 90s - Burmah, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge

2. Bamber Bridge in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

Old Preston garages, dealerships and filling staions from the 80s and 90s - Burmah, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
Regulars at Ye Olde Original Withy Trees in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, were queuing up to have their turn on the table during a 12-hour pool marathon to raise money for Mascot - Make a Sick Child's Dream Come True. Pictured (left to right) are Rebecca Yates, Joanne Nightingale, Margaret Sagar, Isbol Haworth and Elaine Sagar

3. Bamber Bridge in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

Regulars at Ye Olde Original Withy Trees in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, were queuing up to have their turn on the table during a 12-hour pool marathon to raise money for Mascot - Make a Sick Child's Dream Come True. Pictured (left to right) are Rebecca Yates, Joanne Nightingale, Margaret Sagar, Isbol Haworth and Elaine Sagar Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Tears among the smiles. Three-year-old Roger Breakwell keeps crying despite the smile of clowns Anne Molly and her four-year-old twins Gail (left) and Russell - who all took part in Bamber Bridge Festival

4. Bamber Bridge in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

Tears among the smiles. Three-year-old Roger Breakwell keeps crying despite the smile of clowns Anne Molly and her four-year-old twins Gail (left) and Russell - who all took part in Bamber Bridge Festival Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPreston North End
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice