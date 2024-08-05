1 . Bamber Bridge in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

Playtime for some children in Bamber Bridge took on a new look as they were given the chance of going along to their local park to "do their own thing". The Play Week scheme, organised by Lancashire County Council's Social Services department, was aimed at taking the pressure off busy mums during the school summer holidays and giving the children the chance to play safely Photo: RETRO