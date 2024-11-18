65 spectacular pictures of Preston as it was back in 1962

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Nov 2024, 08:54 GMT

For many, the early 1960s will feel like only yesterday...

And, while it may seem scarcely believable that those days are now some 60 years in the rear-view mirror, the sights, sounds, and feel of the early 1960s will still be a familiar one to many a reader.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a retro archive picture collection of all our very vest images of Preston life - encompassing everything from workers on the docks to schools and pubs - for you to peruse.

1. Fishergate, Preston, c.1962 Viewed looking west at the shops on the south side of the street Businesses seen in this view are: Dolcis Shoes, T. Mears, H Samuel, The Mitre Hotel, Owen Owen and British Home Stores.

Photo Sales

2. Were you one of this group of children looking forward to an ice cream? They were gathering around an ice cream van in Hammond Street, Preston, in 1962. Picture courtesy of Lynn Rankin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group and Preston Digital Archive. Please send your images to [email protected]

Photo Sales

3. HMI Inspection of Preston Borough Police in 1962

Photo Sales

4. Snow Hill, Preston 1962 Located close to Starchouse Square. Showing some of the cellars in which hand loom weaving was carried on in the early 1800's

