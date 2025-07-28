26 throwback scenes to the 1990s looking at Preston City Centre landmarks, shops, streets and pubs

These brilliant photos were all taken in the 1990s in the city centre.

They’ll be familiar, places you are likely to remember from the 1990s. Some show lost shops and businesses, street scenes and shopping centres.

Church Street. This picture was taken because a row had erupted over the amount of pubs in the town centre after a brewery chain attempted to buy the property

1. City Centre memories

Church Street. This picture was taken because a row had erupted over the amount of pubs in the town centre after a brewery chain attempted to buy the property | National World

Forte Posthouse

2. City Centre memories

Forte Posthouse | National World

JJB Sports, Fishergate Centre

3. City Centre memories

JJB Sports, Fishergate Centre | National World

Lune Street, Preston city centre

4. City Centre memories

Lune Street, Preston city centre | National World

