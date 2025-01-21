The imposing Harris Museum and Art Gallery, with its grand neoclassical architecture, stands as a symbol of Preston’s cultural heritage, housing a vast collection of fine art and historical artifacts. Another iconic structure is the Preston Cenotaph, a poignant reminder of the town’s sacrifices during the World Wars, located in the heart of the city’s Flag Market.

The Grade I listed Church of St. Walburge, with its towering spire—the third tallest in the UK—dominates the skyline and reflects Preston’s deep-rooted religious traditions.

Just a stone’s throw away is the historic Avenham and Miller Park, renowned for its beautifully landscaped gardens and Victorian design, providing a peaceful retreat from the urban hustle.

Deepdale Stadium, home to Preston North End, is another landmark that holds a special place in the hearts of locals, representing the town’s proud football heritage as one of the founding members of the Football League. Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

These buildings and landmarks are not just architectural marvels; they are woven into the fabric of Preston’s identity. In the following collection, we explore archive images that capture the charm and history of these beloved sites.

1 . Preston historic and forgotten buildings and places Back of the old Town Hall, Preston 1860. This property was built in 1781 and served the town until early 1862 when all was swept away in preparation for the new Town Hall which opened in 1867. This view is from Cheapside looking towards Fishergate Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2 . Preston historic and forgotten buildings and places Before the days of the Royal Preston Hospital, patients attended the Royal Infirmary, Deepdale, Preston, opened in 1869. The hospital closed in 1990. This postcard, by G Cross, comes courtesy of Preston Digital Archive. Photo: Preston Digital Archive Photo Sales

3 . Preston historic and forgotten buildings and places Old Penwortham Bridge, Preston c.1863, opened 1759. Taken from Penwortham, looking towards Broadgate and Preston. Photo: PDA Photo Sales