These amazing pictures take us back 40 years to 1985 - the year which was probably best known for the National Union of Mine Workers ending a 51 week strike.

Take a look at a few of our best archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1985.

An afternoon of fun and music could mark the turning point for the residents of a strife-torn flats complex. Their summer festival may not have been as lavish or big as many Lancashire carnivals but in many ways it was more important. For the people who live in three high-rise blocks on Moor Lane, Preston, it was an important step towards creating community spirit in a place where it has been sadly lacking. Pictured: A group of lads calling themselves 'Level One' gave demonstrations of breakdancing

An afternoon of fun and music could mark the turning point for the residents of a strife-torn flats complex. Their summer festival may not have been as lavish or big as many Lancashire carnivals but in many ways it was more important. For the people who live in three high-rise blocks on Moor Lane, Preston, it was an important step towards creating community spirit in a place where it has been sadly lacking. Pictured: A group of lads calling themselves 'Level One' gave demonstrations of breakdancing

Helen Worth (Gail from Coronation Street) opens MFI in Preston, September 1985

Helen Worth (Gail from Coronation Street) opens MFI in Preston, September 1985

Preston-born magician Johnny Hart (left), who has performed at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, came down to earth with a bump at the magicians convention in Blackpool. Pictured above Johnny compares notes with Tom Owen from Blackpool

Preston-born magician Johnny Hart (left), who has performed at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, came down to earth with a bump at the magicians convention in Blackpool. Pictured above Johnny compares notes with Tom Owen from Blackpool

Traders from all over the North West gathered to wake Preston up from its sleepy Tuesday blues. The town's covered market became the centre of attention for its first ever car boot sale - claimed to be one of the biggest in Europe. The idea for the sale - which attracted around 200 cars and stall holders - came from Coun Albert Richardson, Preston's chairman of environmental health

Traders from all over the North West gathered to wake Preston up from its sleepy Tuesday blues. The town's covered market became the centre of attention for its first ever car boot sale - claimed to be one of the biggest in Europe. The idea for the sale - which attracted around 200 cars and stall holders - came from Coun Albert Richardson, Preston's chairman of environmental health

