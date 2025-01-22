Take a look at a few of our best archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1985.
1. Preston in 1985
An afternoon of fun and music could mark the turning point for the residents of a strife-torn flats complex. Their summer festival may not have been as lavish or big as many Lancashire carnivals but in many ways it was more important. For the people who live in three high-rise blocks on Moor Lane, Preston, it was an important step towards creating community spirit in a place where it has been sadly lacking. Pictured: A group of lads calling themselves 'Level One' gave demonstrations of breakdancing Photo: RETRO
2. Preston in 1985
Helen Worth (Gail from Coronation Street) opens MFI in Preston, September 1985 Photo: RETRO
3. Preston in 1985
Preston-born magician Johnny Hart (left), who has performed at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, came down to earth with a bump at the magicians convention in Blackpool. Pictured above Johnny compares notes with Tom Owen from Blackpool Photo: RETRO
4. Preston in 1985
Traders from all over the North West gathered to wake Preston up from its sleepy Tuesday blues. The town's covered market became the centre of attention for its first ever car boot sale - claimed to be one of the biggest in Europe. The idea for the sale - which attracted around 200 cars and stall holders - came from Coun Albert Richardson, Preston's chairman of environmental health Photo: RETRO
