In the mid-20th century, Preston’s high street was dominated by traditional, family-run shops, where customer service was personal and familiar faces were the norm. Butchers, bakers, and small department stores thrived, serving as the heart of the local community.

The 1980s and 1990s saw the rise of large retail chains and the arrival of the St George’s and Fishergate shopping centres, which brought high-street giants like Debenhams, BHS, and Marks & Spencer to the forefront.

The convenience of everything under one roof began to redefine the shopping experience in Preston, with more footfall drawn to these bustling retail hubs.

However, the 2000s introduced another wave of change with the growth of online shopping, leading to the closure of some long-established shops. The high street had to adapt, with a shift towards cafés, restaurants, and independent boutiques creating a new shopping landscape.

Despite these shifts, Preston’s high street remains an essential part of the city’s identity, blending modern retail with echoes of its past. Let’s take a nostalgic look at the shops of yesteryear with this retro picture collection of archive images.

1 . Old Preston Shops Another view of Fine Fare in 1983. The shop was in a prime location in St John's Shopping Centre, sandwiched between Preston market and the bus station Photo: Marilyn Quilty Photo Sales

2 . Old Preston Shops In 1988 estate agents were once again looking for a new client to claim the lease at this doomed property at the corner of Fishergate and Glovers Court in Preston. Despite being a prime location and a beautiful building, turnover at the spot was brisk. Pictured here is when it housed Top 12, a children's shop Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Old Preston Shops Anyone who was a child in the 80s should recognise this shop. Pictured here in 1985, The Wonderful Wizard for Toys was on Fishergate. It was formally called Games Corner Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Old Preston Shops Timothy Whites & Taylors Dispensing Chemists was a pharmacy company that had a branch in Preston. In 1968 it was taken over by Boots Pure Drug Company. As a result of this takeover, Boots rebranded and absorbed the pharmaceutical side of things, leaving Timothy Whites selling only housewares. The name Timothy Whites eventually disappeared from the high streets in 1985 Photo: National World Photo Sales