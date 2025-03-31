26 Preston City Centre photos taken in the 1990s including shops, streets and pubs

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 31st Mar 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 10:29 BST

These brilliant photos were all taken in the 1990s in the city centre.

They’ll be familiar, places you are likely to remember from the 1990s. Some show lost shops and businesses, street scenes and shopping centres.

ICYMI: 43 wonderful and rarely seen images of Preston to take you back 40 years to 1985

31 forgotten scenes of Preston high street shops and businesses through the years

31 ancient landmark photos in Preston which capture charm and history of the city

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

JJB Sports, Fishergate Centre

1. City Centre memories

JJB Sports, Fishergate Centre | National World

Photo Sales
Lune Street, Preston city centre

2. City Centre memories

Lune Street, Preston city centre | National World

Photo Sales
A typical Friday night in Preston

3. City Centre memories

A typical Friday night in Preston | National World

Photo Sales
Fishergate Centre preston shoppers shopping

4. City Centre memories

Fishergate Centre preston shoppers shopping | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:HistoryPubsLEPNewsletter
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice