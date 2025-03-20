22 treasured memories of Meadow Street in Preston where pub life thrived on Sundays

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Mar 2025, 13:43 BST

Meadow Street was once a thriving and popular pub crawl destination.

We asked you what were the places you missed the most in Preston and Meadow Street was one of them. In the 80s and 90s revellers would flock to the street, especially on a Sunday night, and sample the delights on offer at the many pubs lining the thoroughfare. Can you remember it?

ICYMI: 25 fantastic high school pictures taken in Preston in the 90s and 00s

19 treasured retro pictures of life at Preston schools back in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

37 brilliant old pictures of Preston high schools, teachers & students in the 1990s

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

Another pub that wasn't strictly on Meadow Street, but was often included in pub crawls in the area. Here it is pictured in its Crusoe's guise - but it was probably more popularly known as The Royal Lancaster and Coconut Grove.

1. Meadow Street memories

Another pub that wasn't strictly on Meadow Street, but was often included in pub crawls in the area. Here it is pictured in its Crusoe's guise - but it was probably more popularly known as The Royal Lancaster and Coconut Grove. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
This image shows two pubs - Mister Pickwicks and in the background The Clover

2. Meadow Street memories

This image shows two pubs - Mister Pickwicks and in the background The Clover Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Meadow Street wasn't just full of pubs though, as this general view also shows some of the shops that could be found

3. Meadow Street memories

Meadow Street wasn't just full of pubs though, as this general view also shows some of the shops that could be found Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
One of the most fondly remembered pub that was included on a Meadow Street pub crawl was The Hollywood Bar, and although it is not actually on Meadow Street, we've included it here. Pictured is owner and landlord - Collin Durnan

4. Meadow Street memories

One of the most fondly remembered pub that was included on a Meadow Street pub crawl was The Hollywood Bar, and although it is not actually on Meadow Street, we've included it here. Pictured is owner and landlord - Collin Durnan Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LEPPrestonSchoolsTeachersStudents
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice