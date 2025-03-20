We asked you what were the places you missed the most in Preston and Meadow Street was one of them. In the 80s and 90s revellers would flock to the street, especially on a Sunday night, and sample the delights on offer at the many pubs lining the thoroughfare. Can you remember it?
1. Meadow Street memories
Another pub that wasn't strictly on Meadow Street, but was often included in pub crawls in the area. Here it is pictured in its Crusoe's guise - but it was probably more popularly known as The Royal Lancaster and Coconut Grove. Photo: Archive
2. Meadow Street memories
This image shows two pubs - Mister Pickwicks and in the background The Clover Photo: Archive
3. Meadow Street memories
Meadow Street wasn't just full of pubs though, as this general view also shows some of the shops that could be found Photo: Archive
4. Meadow Street memories
One of the most fondly remembered pub that was included on a Meadow Street pub crawl was The Hollywood Bar, and although it is not actually on Meadow Street, we've included it here. Pictured is owner and landlord - Collin Durnan Photo: Archive
