And so here we take a look back at times gone by a a handful of local schools in Bamber Bridge over the decades. Here are a few of our best pictures...
Monique Wilson (12), of West Cliff, Preston had trouble on the Army assault court. She got her foot fast in a car tyre and was rescued by L/Cpl Steve Timiney of the Kings Division recruiting team. Looking on are Monique's friends Sandra Carrington, of Whittle-le-Woods and Terry-Marie Scott of Clayton Brook. The Army assault course was part of a fun day held at Hoghton Towers and organised by Brownedge St Mary's School in Bamber Bridge Photo: RETRO
These lads have put the Madonna and Child on a pedestal - literally. They have spent the last few weeks working on a foundation course in... religious and building studies! For the boys, from St Mary's High School at Bamber Bridge, have designed and built the brick pillar and paving to show off the stone carving. The project was part of a construction course scheme for fourth-year pupils Photo: RETRO
Pupils at Walton-le-Dale High School, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, approach the start line for their 12-mile sponsored run and walk to Wheelton clock and back. The 150 boys and girls were set off at intervals in groups of five. All money raised will go to charities for the disabled Photo: RETRO
It is often said that English football is all about stamina, and very little skill. This is not so, and to prove the point 28 young soccer hopefuls from Preston, Blackpool, Leyland and Kirkham, travelled to Brownedge High School, Bamber Bridge, to show off their talents. The youngsters, all aged under 13, had been selected by the North Western Region FA, the Lancs Schools FA and the LFA to improve their soccer skills Photo: RETRO
