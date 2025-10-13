21 memorable photos taking you back to primary school life in Preston in the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Oct 2025, 14:04 BST

These brilliant pictures capture primary school life in the 90s and 00s.

They reflect Kennington Primary School, kids, teachers and classrooms from that era. Do you recognise anyone?

Safety campaigners at a Preston school were celebrating after winning back their crossing patrol - now all they need is a lollipop lady. Parents and governors have been locked in a row with the county council since the crossing patrol at Kennington County Primary School was scrapped shortly before the new term. Pictured: Mary Pape (far right) with some of the pupils she has helped cross the busy road

Safety campaigners at a Preston school were celebrating after winning back their crossing patrol - now all they need is a lollipop lady. Parents and governors have been locked in a row with the county council since the crossing patrol at Kennington County Primary School was scrapped shortly before the new term. Pictured: Mary Pape (far right) with some of the pupils she has helped cross the busy road

Children from Kennington Primary School with some of the food collected for the Fox Street Night Shelter, Preston

Children from Kennington Primary School with some of the food collected for the Fox Street Night Shelter, Preston

Pupils from Kennington Primary School, Sharoe Green, Preston, Becky Bennett and Elouise Jay both age 8 in the part demolished girls toilets at the school which are being removed to make way for a new corridor to link the classrooms

Pupils from Kennington Primary School, Sharoe Green, Preston, Becky Bennett and Elouise Jay both age 8 in the part demolished girls toilets at the school which are being removed to make way for a new corridor to link the classrooms

Three pupils at Kennington Primary School, Fulwood, have won the school a computer in a competition run by Preston College, they are, from left, Zainab Patel, Jessica Kenrick and Charlotte Kirby pictured with Lisa Dawson, IT Manager at Preston College

Three pupils at Kennington Primary School, Fulwood, have won the school a computer in a competition run by Preston College, they are, from left, Zainab Patel, Jessica Kenrick and Charlotte Kirby pictured with Lisa Dawson, IT Manager at Preston College

