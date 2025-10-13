They reflect Kennington Primary School, kids, teachers and classrooms from that era. Do you recognise anyone?
1. Kennington Primary School memories
Safety campaigners at a Preston school were celebrating after winning back their crossing patrol - now all they need is a lollipop lady. Parents and governors have been locked in a row with the county council since the crossing patrol at Kennington County Primary School was scrapped shortly before the new term. Pictured: Mary Pape (far right) with some of the pupils she has helped cross the busy road | National World
2. Kennington Primary School memories
Children from Kennington Primary School with some of the food collected for the Fox Street Night Shelter, Preston | National World
3. Kennington Primary School
Pupils from Kennington Primary School, Sharoe Green, Preston, Becky Bennett and Elouise Jay both age 8 in the part demolished girls toilets at the school which are being removed to make way for a new corridor to link the classrooms | National World
4. Kennington Primary School memories
Three pupils at Kennington Primary School, Fulwood, have won the school a computer in a competition run by Preston College, they are, from left, Zainab Patel, Jessica Kenrick and Charlotte Kirby pictured with Lisa Dawson, IT Manager at Preston College | National World