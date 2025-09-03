Lancashire is renowned for its pivotal role in the Industrial Revolution, giving rise to world-changing inventions.
The Spinning Jenny, invented by James Hargreaves in 1764 in Blackburn, revolutionised textile production. Richard Arkwright of Preston pioneered the water frame leading to mass factory manufacturing. And the power loom, developed in the region, further boosted cotton output.
On top of that it’s behind famous brands such as Reebok, Vimto and Holland’s Pies. For a working class county, we have done alreet!
These pictures are just some of the products which started life in Lancashire
