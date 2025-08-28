Preston once prided itself on having a pub for every day of the year and, while that may sadly no longer be the case given the rate at which some of the city’s most historic boozers have shut their doors, there are still a fair few which stick in the memory as being classic PNE joints. While many have long since seen the taps run dry, some of these pubs have long and stories pasts as beloved places where avid Preston North End supporters would gather whether in hope before the match, in sorrow after a defeat, or in jubilation after a win.