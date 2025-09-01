Several once-prominent landmarks in Lancashire have disappeared over the decades.
Grand cinemas, bustling market halls, and ornate theatres that once stood at the heart of the community have been lost to redevelopment or decline.
Swimming pools, once popular summer destinations, have been filled in or replaced. Historic pubs and dance halls that echoed with music and conversation have given way to retail units or housing.
While some buildings have been repurposed, others were simply cleared without ceremony.
The buildings we have featured here are gone forever, lost to the pages of the history books. You may, however, remember them.
