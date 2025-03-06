Amazing nightlife where locals who like a pint or two could take their pick. Whether it was the pub on the corner, a new wine bar in town or one of Preston’s fabulous nightclubs, no excuse was ever needed for a night out. I revisit Preston pubs in years gone by through amazing pictures when bars were packed. We are talking 1990s...
1. Pubs, 1990s
Celebrations at the Adelphi pub in Preston as England score against Argentina in the World Cup Second Round. | National World
2. Pubs, 1990s
The interior of the Corn Exchange pub, Lune Street, Preston. | National World
3. Pubs, 1990s
Ringing for last orders, Tim Worthington, the manager of the Red Lion pub in Longton near Preston in the red phonebox inside the pub. | National World
4. Pubs, 1990s
Mary Murgatroyd receives the Â£2,575 cheque from the landlord of the Railway Hotel, Butler Street, Preston, Sylvester O'Gara, his wife Veronica, John Donaghey and the regulars of the pub | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.