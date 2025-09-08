4 . Bamber Bridge schools in the '70s, '80s, '90s

These lads have put the Madonna and Child on a pedestal - literally. They have spent the last few weeks working on a foundation course in... religious and building studies! For the boys, from St Mary's High School at Bamber Bridge, have designed and built the brick pillar and paving to show off the stone carving. The project was part of a construction course scheme for fourth-year pupils Photo: RETRO