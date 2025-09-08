And so here we take a look back at times gone by a a handful of local schools in Bamber Bridge over the decades. Here are a few of our best pictures...
1. Bamber Bridge schools in the '70s, '80s, '90s
Half-term was a busy time for staff at Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre, which ran an ambitious fun-packed play scheme for local children. Activities on offer included dancing, singing, games, squash, roller disco and rhythmic gymnastics. Pictured above are youngsters who enjoyed the rhythmic gymnastics Photo: RETRO
Police have come to the aid of The Coppice School in Bamber Bridge, who were in need of a major cash boost. Preston bobbies donated a four foot stick of rock they won in a TV contest, which will be raffled to provide funds for a minibus. Chief Supt Ken Mackay, left, and PC Alan Corlett present headmistress Miss Janice Harrison with the jumbo-sized rock. On PC Corlett's left is his daughter Shelley Photo: RETRO
Monique Wilson (12), of West Cliff, Preston had trouble on the Army assault court. She got her foot fast in a car tyre and was rescued by L/Cpl Steve Timiney of the Kings Division recruiting team. Looking on are Monique's friends Sandra Carrington, of Whittle-le-Woods and Terry-Marie Scott of Clayton Brook. The Army assault course was part of a fun day held at Hoghton Towers and organised by Brownedge St Mary's School in Bamber Bridge Photo: RETRO
These lads have put the Madonna and Child on a pedestal - literally. They have spent the last few weeks working on a foundation course in... religious and building studies! For the boys, from St Mary's High School at Bamber Bridge, have designed and built the brick pillar and paving to show off the stone carving. The project was part of a construction course scheme for fourth-year pupils Photo: RETRO