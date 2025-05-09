19 incredible pictures of Preston during the 1990s which show how our town looked 35 years ago

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th May 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 10:48 BST

These scenes rewind 35 years ago to the 1990s

The 1990s were another decade of change for Preston, with many more buildings being demolished, but new ones taking their place. Some parts of the town centre (as it still was then) were transformed completely. And Preston Docks moved from being a busy shipping area to a bustling leisure and living space.

ICYMI: I browse Preston indoor market through amazing retro photos from the 1990s

22 amazing pictures of Penwortham in Preston which span the decades from 1930 to 1970

I tour Preston Bus Station through amazing historic photos from its construction to use

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter.

This was the junction of Charnley Street and St. Wilfrid Street, Preston in May 1990. Ideal Floors, Preston and S&I Trade Furnishings Ltd are occupying what used to be the car showroom for Loxhams Central Garage. Image & comment courtesy of Paul Grogan and Preston Digital Archive

1. title

This was the junction of Charnley Street and St. Wilfrid Street, Preston in May 1990. Ideal Floors, Preston and S&I Trade Furnishings Ltd are occupying what used to be the car showroom for Loxhams Central Garage. Image & comment courtesy of Paul Grogan and Preston Digital Archive Photo: Paul Grogan

Photo Sales
The entrance to Saul Street Baths in the early 1990s, before it was completely demolished to make way for the new Crown Court complex

2.

The entrance to Saul Street Baths in the early 1990s, before it was completely demolished to make way for the new Crown Court complex

Photo Sales
As the Adelphi quarter takes shape, we've found an image that shows it in a very different light in 1990 when Henry Shutt's Corn Mill dominated the skyline on Adelphi Street, Preston

3. title

As the Adelphi quarter takes shape, we've found an image that shows it in a very different light in 1990 when Henry Shutt's Corn Mill dominated the skyline on Adelphi Street, Preston

Photo Sales
Construction of housing and apartments at Princes Reach/Victoria Mansions, on the former Dock Estate, Preston, taken in 1993. Photograph by John Henry Payne, courtesy of Andrew Sanderson

4. title

Construction of housing and apartments at Princes Reach/Victoria Mansions, on the former Dock Estate, Preston, taken in 1993. Photograph by John Henry Payne, courtesy of Andrew Sanderson Photo: John Henry Payne

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPenworthamNewsletterLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice