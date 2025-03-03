22 amazing pictures of Penwortham in Preston which span the decades from 1930 to 1970

The now sprawling township of Penwortham has a long history, its existence being first recorded in the Domesday Book.
And at one time the village developed in two separate parts, Lower Penwortham, by the 18th century bridge, and Higher Penwortham, round the parish church of St Mary and the priory.
Nowadays, however, the whole area simply falls under the blanket name of Penwortham, though some of the older generation among us still refer to it as Lower and Higher Penwortham. Here you can see the changing face of the town from the 30s right the way up to the 70s.
1. Penwortham past
A fantastic picture of the old railway bridge across Leyland Road in Penwortham. The bridge was dubbed the 'killer bridge' by local residents and was later dismantled in 1970 following a campaign by the Lancashire Evening Post and those concerned with the safety of the structure Photo: Archive
2. Penwortham past
This fabulous image from 1957 shows that some things never change. Here we see a traffic queue on the old Penwortham roundabout. If it weren't for the snaking line of cars and buses you would be able to see just how picturesque this area is Photo: Archive
3. Penwortham past
All neatly stacked up at the side of the road is a huge transport of wood which was left strewn over Leyland Road in Penwortham. Traffic was held up by police road blocks during the incident in 1962 Photo: Archive
4. Penwortam past
The Oaks was a large Grecian style villa built in 1837 for John Cooper, a Preston cotton magnate. The house stood on a site off Hill Road, but was accessed by a long drive which joined Valley Road almost at the point where it opened into what is now Leyland Road. The Oaks was demolished in the 1920s and the land used for rebuilding but there is one survivor – an old red brick kitchen garden wall. You will find this in Hill Road, almost opposite Greyfriars Drive Photo: Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.