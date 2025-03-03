22 amazing pictures of Penwortham in Preston which span the decades from 1930 to 1970

4 . Penwortam past

The Oaks was a large Grecian style villa built in 1837 for John Cooper, a Preston cotton magnate. The house stood on a site off Hill Road, but was accessed by a long drive which joined Valley Road almost at the point where it opened into what is now Leyland Road. The Oaks was demolished in the 1920s and the land used for rebuilding but there is one survivor – an old red brick kitchen garden wall. You will find this in Hill Road, almost opposite Greyfriars Drive Photo: Archive