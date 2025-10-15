19 remarkable photos show how different the city of Preston looked 100 years ago

These incredible photos were taken in Preston exactly 100 years ago.

It was a bustling industrial town and was known in those days for its thriving cotton and textile industries, with numerous mills drving economic growth. The town’s economy was bolstered by its numerous mills, markets and well connected railway system. Social life revolvd around vibrant cultural institutions like the Harris Museum.

Fishergate, Preston. c.1925 A view of the south side of the street. Edward Dewhurst (Radio & Wireless) and Lingards are seen at right.

Preston 1925

Preston 1925

Victoria Road Walton-Le-Dale, Preston 1925. Joseph Livesey's Birthplace with plaque just visible above the door.

Victoria Road Walton-Le-Dale, Preston 1925. Joseph Livesey's Birthplace with plaque just visible above the door.

The Unicorn Inn, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston 1925 Note the later extension and remaining thatched roof. One time headquarters of the Mock Corporation of Walton-le-Dale formed in 1701.

The Unicorn Inn, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston 1925 Note the later extension and remaining thatched roof. One time headquarters of the Mock Corporation of Walton-le-Dale formed in 1701.

