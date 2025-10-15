45 timeless photos from 1970s and 80s Preston high schools that you’ll remember

2 . Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s

A recent Government report stated that too many teenagers leave school without being able to write intelligble messages. The Evening Post put this group of fourth formers at Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, to the test - they had to write a letter to Miss Marilyn Smith, training officer in the personnel department at Preston Council. Pictured are some of the participants: Julie Caldwell, Louise Plumbley, Michael Potter, Julian Knowles, Jill Rigby, Timothy Worsley, Paul Marshall, Eleanor Thorpe and Ian Roberts Photo: RETRO