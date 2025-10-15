45 timeless photos from 1970s and 80s Preston high schools that you’ll remember

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Oct 2025, 08:39 BST

Let’s take a look at Preston’s academic institutions in eras gone by.

These amazing pictures reflect school life in the 1970s and 1980s in Preston’s high schools - do you recognise anyone?

Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s

Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s

Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s

Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s

