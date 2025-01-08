13 freezing Lancashire pictures when the UK was gripped by Beast from the East in 2018

It’s seven years since the UK was gripped in an ice world when Beast from the East struck

We experienced rare and extreme weather conditions when a severe cold wave struck in February and March, 2018. It was caused by a polar vortex which drew Siberian air westward bringing heavy snow, strong winds and plummeting temperatures - some areas dropped below -10. Our photographers were out and about recording the weather event on film - these are some of the best scenes.

Cycling in Buckshaw

1. Beast from the East 2018

Cycling in Buckshaw

Hats and gloves were absolute necessities last February, as sub-zero temperatures gripped the region and a chilly -5C felt as cold as -11C.

2. Beast from the East

Hats and gloves were absolute necessities last February, as sub-zero temperatures gripped the region and a chilly -5C felt as cold as -11C.

The arctic weather cause widespread problems on the roads of Lancashire, although there were thankfully no really bad smashes caused by snow and ice as drivers took extra care in the hazardous conditions

3. Beast from the East

The arctic weather cause widespread problems on the roads of Lancashire, although there were thankfully no really bad smashes caused by snow and ice as drivers took extra care in the hazardous conditions

A bitter wind chill of around -10C enveloped Lancashire as the Beast from the East blew in, bringing the coldest weather some parts of the country have seen since 2013.

4. Beast from the East 2018

A bitter wind chill of around -10C enveloped Lancashire as the Beast from the East blew in, bringing the coldest weather some parts of the country have seen since 2013.

