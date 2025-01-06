When was Preston's coldest winter? 19 archive images which show a frozen city in times gone by

As the temperatures dip and the snow falls we asked readers about the coldest winters in their lifetime.

The notorious winter of 1963 came up again and again. It was the year which saw massive snow drifts and the rare event of the sea freezing over.

The winter of 1947 is described as being the hardest in living memory, some readers remembered the bitterly cold winds which swept the region. And in more recent times, the winter of 2009-2010 which was recognised as being the coldest in decades. Other notable times were in the 70s and 80s. These great archive pictures remind us of Preston’s coldest years.

There were lots of comment about the heavy snow in 1981 and this picture shows a typical street scene during December of that year

Many of you remember the severe winter of 1963 - including Mike Howarth from Lostock Hall, who was this 15-year-old examining thick blocks of ice on the River Ribble by the Bridge Inn at Walton-le-Dale

And this photograph shows a heavy fall of snow blocking the lane to Bell Hurst Farm, Roeburndale East, in Wray, nearLancaster, during that winter in 1963

This picture was taken on one of Preston's parks during the freeze of February 1977

