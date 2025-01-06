15 extraordinary pictures of Preston taken exactly 100 years ago

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th Jan 2025, 13:21 GMT

These incredible photos were taken in Preston exactly 100 years ago.

It was a bustling industrial town and was known in those days for its thriving cotton and textile industries, with numerous mills drving economic growth. The town’s economy was bolstered by its numerous mills, markets and well connected railway system. Social life revolvd around vibrant cultural institutions like the Harris Museum.

Victoria Road Walton-Le-Dale, Preston 1925. Joseph Livesey's Birthplace with plaque just visible above the door.

1. Preston, 1925

Victoria Road Walton-Le-Dale, Preston 1925. Joseph Livesey's Birthplace with plaque just visible above the door. | National World

The Unicorn Inn, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston 1925 Note the later extension and remaining thatched roof. One time headquarters of the Mock Corporation of Walton-le-Dale formed in 1701.

2. Preston, 1925

The Unicorn Inn, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston 1925 Note the later extension and remaining thatched roof. One time headquarters of the Mock Corporation of Walton-le-Dale formed in 1701. | National World

Preston Docks in 1925 showing the abandoned slipways on the north bank of the Ribble adjacent to the Bullnose. The site is presently occupied by the Ribble Steam Railway

3. Preston in 1925

Preston Docks in 1925 showing the abandoned slipways on the north bank of the Ribble adjacent to the Bullnose. The site is presently occupied by the Ribble Steam Railway | National World

Coal Delivery, Deepdale 1925. Photo captures Harry Aspden and workmate Mickey Dodger outside the coal office of J.H. Martin on the corner of Skeffington Road and Isherwood Street. Image courtesy of Michael Aspden and the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group and Preston Digital Archive

4. Preston, 1925

Coal Delivery, Deepdale 1925. Photo captures Harry Aspden and workmate Mickey Dodger outside the coal office of J.H. Martin on the corner of Skeffington Road and Isherwood Street. Image courtesy of Michael Aspden and the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group and Preston Digital Archive | National World

