Supermarkets fireworks and bonfire party food for 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As bonfire night 2022 approaches, families will be looking forward to having their own bonfires and fireworks displays, and sharing food at a bonfire party.

There is a question, however, of where it is possible to buy fireworks from as not all supermarkets will be stocking them due to concerns about the welfare of animals, and also adults and children who do not like loud noises.