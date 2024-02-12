Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The best-selling female country pop artist of all time Shania Twain is the fifth and final headliner to be revealed for Lytham Festival 2024.

The five-time GRAMMY Award winner will head to the North West's largest music festival on Thursday, July 4.

She will be supported by triple BRIT and Ivor Novello Award winner Rag'n'Bone Man.

Global superstar Shania Twain has been announced as the fifth and final headliner for Lytham Festival (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: "We have a complete line up and I am delighted. Shania Twain is the Queen of country music.

"She is a global icon and we cannot wait to welcome her to TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival.

"This will be an amazing night and announcing her as our fifth headliner is the icing on the cake for the summer."

Shania remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time with her hits including Any Man of Mine, That Don't Impress Me Much, You’re Still the One and Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

Shania remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

She was the first artist in history to release three consecutive diamond-certified albums.

Most recently, Shania released her sixth full-length album Queen of Me to glowing reviews.

Supporting Shania Twain will be Rag'n'Bone Man – aka Rory Graham.

Graham rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human which showcased a stunning blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and, of course, an incredible and era-defining voice.

Supporting Shania Twain will be Rag'n'Bone Man – aka Rory Graham (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for MSC Cruises)

They join the already announced headliners Hozier, Courteeners, Madness and James, along with hitmaking special guests and support artists including US rock star Brittany Howard, pop icon Rick Astley, British music legend Johnny Marr and English pop-rock outfit The Kooks.

"Every headline artist we have on the bill for 2024 is in the top 20 of artists we are repeatedly asked to deliver, and once again we have programmed five very different nights of live music appealing to a very wide audience," Peter added.

Lytham Festival returns for five unforgettable nights on Lytham Green from Wednesday July 3 to July 7.

Individual tickets for Shania Twain go on sale at 9am Friday, February 16.