Watch our reporter try ice-skating with a Hot Ice pro at Blackpool Pleasure Beach
My hour-long session was a lot more fun than I imagined, and it really helped to have some expert guidance rather than getting on the ice on my own. And surprisingly, the former Hot Ice dancer who now works as a choreographer and coach, tells me that ice-skating is really popular for adults to take up as a new form of exercise.
"It burns a lot of calories without you even realising. It also really helps people to unwind and be in the moment as you have to really focus on what you're doing."
To find out more about ice skating at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena, and the Hot Ice show, visit the official website.