Peaceful 3 bed detached Leyland cul de sac family home with open plan interior and huge garden on the market

What a stunning home.

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Feb 2024, 13:59 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £230,000 with Ben Rose, this lovely three-bed detached Leyland family home is the complete package, boasting a spacious front lounge with an open staircase and front-facing window, a dining room with access onto the garden, a fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a modern family WC, plenty of driveway space, an integrated garage, and a large rear garden with patio area and lawn. Take a look around...

1. Whernside Way (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Whernside Way (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Whernside Way (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Whernside Way (Credit: Ben Rose)

