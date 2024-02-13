On the market for offers in excess of £230,000 with Ben Rose, this lovely three-bed detached Leyland family home is the complete package, boasting a spacious front lounge with an open staircase and front-facing window, a dining room with access onto the garden, a fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a modern family WC, plenty of driveway space, an integrated garage, and a large rear garden with patio area and lawn. Take a look around...
