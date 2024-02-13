News you can trust since 1886
21 nostalgic retro pics of Preston high schools in the 2000s, including Penwortham, Fulwood, & Ashton High

You can picture it now: it's a new Millennium, spirits are high after the Y2K scare proved to be a whole lot of unnecessary noise, and you're at school with your mates.

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:48 GMT

They say your school years are the very best of your life, and it's easy to understand why - the friendships, the experiences, the novelty of it all, the heartbreak and drama, the laughter and tears. It's a magical time which we often only appreciate in hindsight. And so, with that in mind, take a look back at some of our best retro pictures from those beloved days.

1. Author Anthony Horowitz with, from left, Samantha Innes, Jennifer Boylan, Joseph Hogarth and Tanya Whiles, at the opening of Brownedge St. Mary's High School library in Bamber Bridge, Preston Photo: John Hughes

2. Year 10 pupils from Penwortham High School, Marie Croft and Asifa Ahmed, display some of the costumes they have designed and are currently on show at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Preston Photo: David Hurst

3. Fulwood High School pupils in Preston (from left) Stephanie Wade, Camile Rigby, Dean Houghton, Imran Hasan, Robyn Benjamin, Matthew Richardson, Tracey Ainsworth and Angela Anderton, who would benefit if the school became a performing arts college Photo: John Hughes

4. Ashton High School headteacher Graham Hewetson is presented with a certificate, watched by from left, tour manager Adam Cole, pupil Stuart O'Rouke, 12, and rugby co-ordinator at the school Richard Mayhew, during a visit of the Lloyds TSB Live! Rugby World Cup Tour at the school in Ashton, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

