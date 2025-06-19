Works has begun on a £275,000 investment into play area at Tardy Gate, Lostock Hall.

South Ribble Borough Council’s upgrades started on Monday and the transformative work is expected to be complete before the start of the summer holidays. It will be opened in a phased approach, meaning children will be able to enjoy areas of the park safely when they are completed.

Councillor Wesley Roberts, Cabinet Member for Finance and Assets at South Ribble Borough Council said, “We are thrilled to see our £275,000 investment into the new play area at Tardy Gate, Lostock Hall begin. The upgrades to the well-used play area will be transformative and will provide a vibrant and inclusive space for our children to enjoy for years to come. We will continue to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our local children and families, as well as providing fun and enjoyment for all.”

How Tardy Gate play park will look | SRBC

The new play area will cater to various ages, featuring a diverse range of equipment. Among the highlights are a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, a toddler play area, and a sensory zone ensuring fun for everyone.

Adventurous kids will enjoy four different swing types, a skyrail, as well as a large multi-use games area for any budding footballers or basketball stars of the future. Additionally, the play area will offer several sitting areas and picnic benches, providing comfortable spots for families to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

The work is expected to take five or six weeks to complete.