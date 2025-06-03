Watch the heart-warming moment a footie-mad Preston teen scores a last-minute winner to save his team from relegation in his first game back after beating a rare cancer.

Harry Jolley, 13, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) last year, causing him to miss the majority of the season with his football club, Lostock Hall Juniors U13s, based in Preston.

After undergoing four rounds of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, the teenager made his return for the final game of the season — a must-win match to avoid relegation.

Harry Jolley, 13, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) last year, causing him to miss the majority of the season with his football club | Lucy Jolley / SWNS

With the game tied at 3-3, Harry was brought on for the final five minutes and managed to poke home a dramatic last-minute winner, sparking jubilation among parents and teammates alike.

Football whizz Harry said: “I couldn't believe I scored the goal — to celebrate with my friends was fantastic.

“For the remainder of that day I just replayed the moment over and over."

Harry, from Lostock Hall, is currently in secondary school and was diagnosed with cancer on June 12 last year.

Before his diagnosis, his mum Lucy, 42, took him to see a GP on June 8 after he complained of persistent achy legs and lower back pain upon returning home from school.

The GP booked him in for a blood test, which was conducted on June 11 at a walk-in centre after school.

To Lucy’s shock, she received a phone call the next day from the GP asking her to urgently take Harry out of school and drive him to Manchester Children’s Hospital for further blood tests.

Upon arrival, Harry didn’t return home for six months — it was there he was diagnosed with leukaemia.

The mum of two said: “Harry didn’t have the classic symptoms — I thought he might have been low in some vitamins or have an iron deficiency.

“When I picked Harry up, in the back of my head I still thought it was nothing serious, but as I later realised, they don’t ask you to travel an hour away urgently if they don’t think something is really wrong.”

Harry with his mum Lucy in hospital | Lucy Jolley / SWNS

Later that day, Harry was admitted to the children’s oncology ward, where Lucy and Keith, 45, Harry’s father, received the "heartbreaking" news.

Recalling the moment, she said: “It was like something out of a TV show. Around six consultants came to the door and asked to speak to my husband and me in a different room.There they told us of Harry’s condition — we were devastated.

“We then went back to Harry and let him know what we had just been told.

“Harry was very upset. He understood he was very ill — but we didn’t really have the time to let it linger as that same night he had his first blood transfusion.”

Harry underwent four rounds of toxic chemotherapy, countless blood transfusions and a stem cell transplant due to the rarity of his form of the disease.

The avid football fan, who supports Liverpool FC, was discharged from hospital more than five months later on November 29.

He then began a six-month journey to regain strength and fitness in a bid to return for the final game of the season — beginning training sessions again in April.

Lucy said: “Before the game he was nervous but also excited.

“He originally asked his coach to play the last ten minutes but changed his mind as the game was so close and intense.

“I guess he made the right call.”

Harry Jolley on the pitch | Lucy Jolley / SWNS

Harry returned to the pitch on May 11 to face the very same team he had played against in his last match before being diagnosed.

Alongside his mum and dad, his sister Phoebe, 17, also came along to cheer him on in support.

Harry was brought on after his team won a free kick in the opposition’s half.

His teammate whipped the ball into the back-post area, where Harry calmly side-footed it with his left foot into the back of the net.

Following his heroic goal, Harry was swarmed by his teammates, who celebrated alongside him.

Lucy said: “There was no dry eye in sight — it was a perfect moment.

“The only reason Harry was on that pitch was due to being able to have a stem cell transplant and countless blood transfusions.

“None of this would be possible without the amazing care received by all the doctors and nurses at Manchester Children’s Hospital, who, along with the donor, saved his life."

Lucy now urges those who can to donate blood and stem cells, as it "saved" Harry’s life and gave him this "precious moment."